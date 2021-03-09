How to assemble the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump
Note: Make sure that you have cleaned and disinfected the parts of the breast pump that come into contact with milk
Instructions for assembling the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump
2. Screw the pump body clockwise onto the bottle until it is securely fixed (Fig. 2).
3. Insert the stem in the silicone diaphragm. Make sure that the stem is pushed through to the end (Fig. 3).
4. Insert the silicone diaphragm into the pump body from above. Make sure that it fits securely around the rim by pressing down with your fingers to ensure a perfect seal (Fig. 4).
5. Attach the handle onto the diaphragm with stem by hooking the hole in the handle over the end of the stem. Push the handle down onto the pump body until it clicks into place (Fig. 5).
6. Place the cushion into the pump body and make sure that the rim covers the pump body. Push the inner part of the cushion into the funnel against the line indicated with an arrow and make sure that the edges of the cushion are properly sealed around the pump body (Fig.6).