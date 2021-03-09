Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    SCF430/10 Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump
    Please be aware that your product may differ in colour from this picture but the support information is the same
    View product

    Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

    SCF430/10

    My Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump has too much suction

    If the suction of your Philips Avent breast pump does not meet your needs, there might be a simple way to fix this. Just use our easy tips and tricks.
     

    Tips and tricks to decrease suction:

    • Make sure that you only use the parts that belong to this type of pump; do not mix up the parts with the parts from other Philips breast pumps. Even if they look very similar, they are not all the same and mixing them up can cause the pump to not function as designed.
    • Make sure that you have assembled the breast pump with the soft, adaptive cushion. Not using the cushion can result in too much suction.
    • When using a breast pump for the first time, you may experience the suction level as too high at first. Practising can help.
    • Try pushing the handle down only halfway when expressing. You do not need to push the handle all the way down in order to achieve suction. You can regulate the suction the pump gives by depressing the handle more or less, giving you complete control over the amount of suction that works best for you. If you continue to have trouble using the breast pump, contact your lactation specialist.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10 .

    Repair and exchange registration

    Troubleshooting

    Performance (1)

    Looking for information about a different product?

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now