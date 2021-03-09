1. To store the breast milk: close the bottle with the sealing disc and the screw ring.

2. To prepare the bottle for feeding your baby: place a feeding teat in a screw ring and screw the assembled screw ring onto the bottle. Seal the feeding teat with the bottle cap.

3. Disassemble and clean all of the parts that have been in contact with breast milk as soon as possible after pumping.

Note: For safe use of bottles, please read the user manual (provided separately).

Warning: Refrigerate or freeze expressed milk immediately and label with date and time, or keep it at a room temperature of up to 77°F (25°C) for a maximum of 4 hours before you feed your baby.

Instructions for storing your breast milk: