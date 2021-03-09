Home
    SCF430/10 Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump
    Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

    SCF430/10

    How to use my Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

    If you are not sure how to use your Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump, see our instructions below.

    Disassemble, clean and disinfect all parts before you use the breast pump for the first time and after every use.

    Instructions for using the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump

    Note: Always use the breast pump with the cushion
    1.  Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and make sure that your breast is clean.
    2.  Press the assembled pump body against your breast. Make sure that your nipple is centred, so that the cushion creates an airtight seal.
    3.  Gently start to press the handle down until you feel the suction on your breast (see image below). Then allow the handle to return to its resting position. Repeat this step rapidly 5 or 6 times to initiate the 'let-down' reflex.

    Press the handle down slightly.

    Note: You do not have to press the handle down fully. Press it down to a point that is comfortable for you. Even though you are not using all the suction the pump can generate, your milk will soon start flowing.
    1.  When the milk starts flowing, adopt a slower rhythm by pressing the handle down and keeping it pressed down for a moment before you let it return to its resting position. Continue with this rhythm while your milk is flowing. If your hand becomes tired, try to use the other hand or pump from the other breast.

    My milk is not flowing.

    Note: Do not worry if your milk does not flow immediately. Relax and continue pumping. Repositioning the breast pump on your breast from time to time can help stimulate milk flow.
    1.  Continue pumping until you feel your breast is empty.
    2.  When you have finished expressing, carefully remove the breast pump from your breast and unscrew the bottle from the pump body. Clean the other used parts of the breast pump.

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF430/10 .

