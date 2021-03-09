How to use my Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump
Disassemble, clean and disinfect all parts before you use the breast pump for the first time and after every use.
Instructions for using the Philips Avent Manual Breast Pump
- Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and make sure that your breast is clean.
- Press the assembled pump body against your breast. Make sure that your nipple is centred, so that the cushion creates an airtight seal.
- Gently start to press the handle down until you feel the suction on your breast (see image below). Then allow the handle to return to its resting position. Repeat this step rapidly 5 or 6 times to initiate the 'let-down' reflex.
Press the handle down slightly.
- When the milk starts flowing, adopt a slower rhythm by pressing the handle down and keeping it pressed down for a moment before you let it return to its resting position. Continue with this rhythm while your milk is flowing. If your hand becomes tired, try to use the other hand or pump from the other breast.
My milk is not flowing.
- Continue pumping until you feel your breast is empty.
- When you have finished expressing, carefully remove the breast pump from your breast and unscrew the bottle from the pump body. Clean the other used parts of the breast pump.