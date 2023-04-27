Explore the Philips Shaver i9000 Range
Triple-action blades comfortably lift the hair before shaving at skin-level.
3 individual flexing heads hug even the most difficult facial & neck contours reaching all hairs.
Extra strong DualSteel Precision blades deliver a close shave even on thick 1, 3 and 7-day beards.
Our patented Triple Action Lift & Cut shaving system lifts the hair gently from its root to cut it precisely up to 0.00 mm skin-level without cutting skin, for long-lasting closeness.
Fully flexible and smaller, compact heads with skin-stretching patterns dynamically adapt to every curve of your face. For constant skin contact with 20% more precision* to catch difficult hairs on the neck and under the nose. Precision everywhere.
Our 360° rotating Dual SteelPrecision blades catch hair growing in different directions. With 7 million cutting motions per minute, for efficient shave even on a 1, 3 or 7-day beard.
Powered by AI, our Pressure Guard system reads the pressure you apply and provides real-time feedback through lights, aiding you in adjusting the right pressure for optimal skin comfort. For a personalised shave that is just right for you.
Our most advanced skin protection delivers 50% smoother gliding on the skin** with the hydrophillic coating holding up to 500,000 microtech beads per square centimetre. For less friction and maximum comfort.
