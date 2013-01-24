Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Airfryer Muffin cups accessory
Philips shop price
Total:
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
HD9650/99
HD9248/91R1
HD9240/90R1
HD9721/11
HD9260/91
HD9220/20R1
HD9621/91R1
HD9230/20R1
HD9216/41R1
You can safely put these airfryer muffin cups in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! You can re-use these airfryer muffin cups, made from odourless silicone, over and over again!
There's always an excuse to have muffins, whether there's a birthday coming up or you just want to surprise friends or family with a tasty and joyful little treat. But don't forget, having a muffin cup or cupcake for dessert is allowed!
Are you in the mood for muffin cups or cupcakes? It doesn't matter! You could bake both at the same time. Want to try out other recipes with different ingredients? Try out any of your favourite ingredients and discover the joy of these five perfectly sized little treats!
General specifications