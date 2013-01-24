Home
    Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

    HD9909/00
    Find support for this product
    • Airfryer Muffin cups Airfryer Muffin cups Airfryer Muffin cups
      Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

      HD9909/00
      Find support for this product

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Airfryer Muffin cups

        For tasty and colourful muffins and cupcakes

        • Joyful coloured cups
        • Versatile cooking
        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these airfryer muffin cups in your dishwasher, making them even easier to re-use!

        Get perfect baking results!

        Get perfect baking results!

        Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! You can re-use these airfryer muffin cups, made from odourless silicone, over and over again!

        Surprise friends and family with homemade treats at any time!

        There's always an excuse to have muffins, whether there's a birthday coming up or you just want to surprise friends or family with a tasty and joyful little treat. But don't forget, having a muffin cup or cupcake for dessert is allowed!

        From muffin cups to cupcakes

        Are you in the mood for muffin cups or cupcakes? It doesn't matter! You could bake both at the same time. Want to try out other recipes with different ingredients? Try out any of your favourite ingredients and discover the joy of these five perfectly sized little treats!

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Suitable for
          • HD922x
          • HD923x*
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

