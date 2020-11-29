Home
    InnoSpire Go

    Portable Mesh Nebuliser

    HH1342/00
    • Fast, effective and quiet Fast, effective and quiet Fast, effective and quiet
      Fast, effective and quiet

      Fast, effective and easy to use, the InnoSpire Go nebuliser is designed to shorten treatment time, giving you or your child more time for those special moments with family and friends. See all benefits

        Fast, effective and quiet

        Designed to give you more time for life

        • Hand-held treatment
        • Treatment in 4 minutes**
        • Built-in rechargeable battery
        • Includes Medium LiteTouch Mask (1-5y)
        Delivers up to 30 treatments

        Delivers up to 30 treatments

        The rechargeable battery provides up to 30 treatments (120 minutes of use) between each charge.

        Sleek, simple design

        Sleek, simple design

        Start therapy with the push of a button. Audible and visual signals indicate when therapy is complete, before turning itself off.

        Cleaning and maintenance is made fast and simple

        Cleaning and maintenance is made fast and simple

        The easily detachable mouthpiece makes the InnoSpire Go simple to use, clean and maintain. Fill, Treat and Clean in three easy steps.

        Delivery of medication anywhere

        Delivery of medication anywhere

        A small, portable and discreet nebulizer that can be used anywhere, so you or your child can enjoy the daily activities of life, wherever you are.

        Reduces treatment time by 25%* Treatment in 4 minutes**

        Reduces treatment time by 25%* Treatment in 4 minutes**

        Clinically proven Aerogen Vibronic vibrating mesh nebulizer therapy device that turns liquid medication into fine mist, for fast treatment.

        For commonly prescribed medications

        For commonly prescribed medications

        InnoSpire Go is designed for use with commonly prescribed aerosol medications for respiratory diseases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Service

          Handset warranty
          2 years
          Mouthpiece warranty
          1 year

        • Specifications

          Size
          7.0 cm x 4.5 cm x 13.5 cm
          Weight
          111 g
          Battery type
          Lithium ion

        • Aerosol data

          Salbutamol 2.5 ml
          • MMAD µm: 3.99
          • Treatment time (min:sec): 4.18
          • Residual volume ml: 0.3
          Salbutamol 2.5 ml
          Respirable fraction % particles <lt/> 5 µm: 64.4%
          Ipratropium bromide 2 ml
          • MMAD µm: 3.93
          • Treatment time (min:sec): 3.44
          • Residual volume ml: 0.2
          Ipratropium bromide 2 ml
          Respirable fraction % particles <lt/> 5 µm: 65.3%
          Budesonide 2 ml
          Respirable fraction % particles <lt/> 5 µm: 52.1%
          Budesonide 2 ml
          • MMAD µm: 4.84
          • Residual volume ml: 0.3
          • Treatment time (min:sec): 3.34

            • ** Using 2.5ml Salbutamol
            • Versus predecessor Aeroneb Go