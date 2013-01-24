Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Practical breast milk storage
For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with teat for feeding. (Teats not included.) See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Practical breast milk storage
For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with teat for feeding. (Teats not included.) See all benefits
Practical breast milk storage
For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with teat for feeding. (Teats not included.) See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Practical breast milk storage
For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips Avent breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with teat for feeding. (Teats not included.) See all benefits
Breast milk storage container
Philips shop price
Total:
Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump
Replace the sealing disc with an Avent teat for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Teat is not included.)
Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge or freezer
All Philips Avent teats and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Teats not included.)
What is included
Bottle
Design
Development stages