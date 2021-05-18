Making coloured pasta dough starts with the dough itself – and then you add the colour. Making homemade pasta requires four simple ingredients:

Eggs

Flour

Water

Salt



Making homemade pasta dough may be straightforward, but now it’s time to get creative. To make easy coloured pasta dough combine natural ingredients such as vegetables with the egg and salt in a blender, before combining them with the flour and water to create your dough.



You’re probably wondering what ingredients you’ll need to produce particular colours. Read on to discover how to make coloured pasta using natural colourings.