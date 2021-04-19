Search terms
My child won’t eat vegetables. Does that sound familiar? Kids refusing to eat veggies is a common issue that has many parents tearing their hair out and trying to find creative ways to add these goodies into meals. Aside from bribing them with rewards, one of the easiest ways to make vegetables for toddlers and children is arranging them in a fun, colourful way that’s tempting to eat. Here are some top tips for getting creative when preparing vegetables for kids.
Fresh, homemade, kid-friendly soups are a great way to get more vegetables into your children’s diets. They can be full of fibre and vitamins – plus they’re filling when served with a side of bread. Thanks to helpful appliances like Philips Soup Maker, it’s never been easier to whip up easy soup recipes for kids. Pop your veggies into the soup maker, and it does all of the work for you, from heating to blending. Plus, it’s faster than a hob*! This clever little gadget will have fresh, colourful soups kids like ready in as little as 18 minutes, without the need for multiple pots and pans.
Kid-friendly soups: Easy tomato
A simple soup for kids is tomato soup. This yummy soup only needs three ingredients, is full of vitamins and flavour, and it’s really easy to make! Make it a fan favourite and pair with a grilled cheese sandwich.
Ingredients:
Method:
Because smoothies taste great and look colourful, your child won’t even notice that they’re enjoying something packed with goodness and vitamins. Once your smoothie creation is topped off with a pretty paper straw and a colourful umbrella, your kids won’t be able to resist!
Top tip: Use a quality, high speed blender to make your smoothie smoother – and even more nutritious!
Berry smoothie
Ingredients (for 3 child-size portions):
Tip: Make this recipe vegan and allergy-friendly by using almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk instead of dairy.
Method:
If you find that your kids can’t get enough of yummy berries, check out our fruit and buttermilk smoothie recipe.
‘Frog Prince’ with kiwi and banana
Ingredients (for 2 child-size portions):
Method:
Summer smoothie
On hot summer days, make delicious smoothie ice cream as a healthy treat. Creamy smoothies with banana, milk or yogurt work best for this, as the water content is low and better for freezing. To make this for your kids, pour your freshly made smoothie into ice cream moulds before freezing for at least six hours.
So, there you go. In no time at all you’ll be whipping up healthy recipes for kids at home.
*Cook and blend in one step, compared to soup made on a hob in a saucepan using a spoon and hand blender.