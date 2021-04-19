  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 5 Min

    Healthy recipes for kids: How to make vegetables for kids appealing and tasty


    It can be a real challenge getting your kids to embrace healthy meals with plenty of veggies on the side. A balanced diet is key for your kids, but it’s pretty common for them to push away a plate of broccoli and salad. Here’s everything you need to know about making healthy recipes for kids. Discover tips and tricks for cooking vegetables and how to whip up super healthy and tasty soup too.

    Easy dinner recipes for kids that are fun too


    My child won’t eat vegetables. Does that sound familiar? Kids refusing to eat veggies is a common issue that has many parents tearing their hair out and trying to find creative ways to add these goodies into meals. Aside from bribing them with rewards, one of the easiest ways to make vegetables for toddlers and children is arranging them in a fun, colourful way that’s tempting to eat. Here are some top tips for getting creative when preparing vegetables for kids.

     

    1. Create a yummy spaceship. Use crackers for the aircraft, cucumber sticks for the legs and cherry tomato halves for the top.
    2. Use cookie cutters. Watermelon and cucumber are ideal for this. Slice your vegetables and use a heart or star shaped cookie cutter to make some fun shapes out of them.
    3. Raw vegetables make for a very spooky skeleton, great for Halloween! Sticks of celery, peppers, carrots, and cucumbers make perfect ribs, spines, arms, and legs.
    4. Turn them into homemade crisps! This is a great way to get your kids excited about veggies.

    Soup recipes for kids

     

    Fresh, homemade, kid-friendly soups are a great way to get more vegetables into your children’s diets. They can be full of fibre and vitamins – plus they’re filling when served with a side of bread. Thanks to helpful appliances like Philips Soup Maker, it’s never been easier to whip up easy soup recipes for kids. Pop your veggies into the soup maker, and it does all of the work for you, from heating to blending. Plus, it’s faster than a hob*! This clever little gadget will have fresh, colourful soups kids like ready in as little as 18 minutes, without the need for multiple pots and pans.

    Kid-friendly soups: Easy tomato

     

    A simple soup for kids is tomato soup. This yummy soup only needs three ingredients, is full of vitamins and flavour, and it’s really easy to make! Make it a fan favourite and pair with a grilled cheese sandwich.

    Ingredients:

     

    • ½ large onion (chopped)
    • 2 medium tomatoes (chopped) OR 200g of cherry tomatoes
    • Fresh basil (chopped)
    • Pinch of sea salt

    Method:

    1. Fry the onion in a little olive oil until soft.
    2. Add the chopped tomatoes and simmer for around 40 minutes before adding fresh basil.
    3. Blend the tomatoes until smooth.
    4. Heat before serving.
    5. If you have a soup maker, put your ingredients into the appliance and let it do its thing!

      Healthy recipes for kids: Easy smoothies

      Healthy recipes for kids: Easy smoothies


      Because smoothies taste great and look colourful, your child won’t even notice that they’re enjoying something packed with goodness and vitamins. Once your smoothie creation is topped off with a pretty paper straw and a colourful umbrella, your kids won’t be able to resist!

      Top tip: Use a quality, high speed blender to make your smoothie smoother – and even more nutritious!


      Berry smoothie

      Ingredients (for 3 child-size portions):

       

      • 80g raspberries
      • 80g blueberries
      • 80g strawberries or blackberries
      • 1 pear
      • 2l milk


      Tip: Make this recipe vegan and allergy-friendly by using almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk instead of dairy.

      Method:

       

      1. If you’re using frozen berries, let them defrost for around 15 minutes.
      2. Wash and peel the pear and cut it into pieces.
      3. Blend together with the berries and milk.

      If you find that your kids can’t get enough of yummy berries, check out our fruit and buttermilk smoothie recipe.

      ‘Frog Prince’ with kiwi and banana

      Ingredients (for 2 child-size portions):

       

      • 1 banana
      • 1 kiwi
      • 1 tbsp oats
      • 170ml freshly squeezed orange juice or natural cloudy apple juice

      Method:

       

      1. Peel the kiwi and banana.
      2. Cut into small pieces.
      3. Add all the ingredients to a blender and puree.

      Summer smoothie

      On hot summer days, make delicious smoothie ice cream as a healthy treat. Creamy smoothies with banana, milk or yogurt work best for this, as the water content is low and better for freezing. To make this for your kids, pour your freshly made smoothie into ice cream moulds before freezing for at least six hours.

      So, there you go. In no time at all you’ll be whipping up healthy recipes for kids at home.

      *Cook and blend in one step, compared to soup made on a hob in a saucepan using a spoon and hand blender.

