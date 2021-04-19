

Because smoothies taste great and look colourful, your child won’t even notice that they’re enjoying something packed with goodness and vitamins. Once your smoothie creation is topped off with a pretty paper straw and a colourful umbrella, your kids won’t be able to resist!



Top tip: Use a quality, high speed blender to make your smoothie smoother – and even more nutritious!



Berry smoothie



Ingredients (for 3 child-size portions):



80g raspberries



80g blueberries



80g strawberries or blackberries



1 pear



2l milk



Tip: Make this recipe vegan and allergy-friendly by using almond milk, coconut milk, or oat milk instead of dairy.



Method:



If you’re using frozen berries, let them defrost for around 15 minutes.

Wash and peel the pear and cut it into pieces.

Blend together with the berries and milk.





‘Frog Prince’ with kiwi and banana



Ingredients (for 2 child-size portions):



1 banana



1 kiwi



1 tbsp oats



170ml freshly squeezed orange juice or natural cloudy apple juice





Method:



Peel the kiwi and banana.

Cut into small pieces.

Add all the ingredients to a blender and puree.





Summer smoothie



On hot summer days, make delicious smoothie ice cream as a healthy treat. Creamy smoothies with banana, milk or yogurt work best for this, as the water content is low and better for freezing. To make this for your kids, pour your freshly made smoothie into ice cream moulds before freezing for at least six hours.



So, there you go. In no time at all you’ll be whipping up healthy recipes for kids at home.



