

Just like adults, it’s really important for kids to get a healthy, balanced diet. Plenty of fresh fruit and veggies mean vitamins and nutrients that’ll help their immune system, while dairy products provide vital calcium to help them grow. Add some wholegrain and lean meat into the mix, and you have a well-balanced meal.

However, we know that sometimes feeding kids healthy food is easier said than done. It’s well known that little ones would choose treats like candy and chips over spinach and broccoli – so how do you get them to eat healthier? Have a look at some of the following favourite healthy dinners for kids.