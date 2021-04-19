Search terms
Just like adults, it’s really important for kids to get a healthy, balanced diet. Plenty of fresh fruit and veggies mean vitamins and nutrients that’ll help their immune system, while dairy products provide vital calcium to help them grow. Add some wholegrain and lean meat into the mix, and you have a well-balanced meal.
However, we know that sometimes feeding kids healthy food is easier said than done. It’s well known that little ones would choose treats like candy and chips over spinach and broccoli – so how do you get them to eat healthier? Have a look at some of the following favourite healthy dinners for kids.
Family life is extremely busy, but healthy eating for kids doesn’t have to be complicated. You only need a few healthy ingredients to put together a balanced meal. Have a look at these easy, healthy recipes for kids and bonus tips to give you a helping hand in the kitchen – and at the dinner table.
Making homemade pasta sounds a lot more complicated than it needs to be. With a handy pasta maker, all you need to do is put your ingredients into the machine and you’ll have fresh spaghetti in as little at 10 minutes. This recipe can also be made with dry spaghetti, but it tastes much better when it’s freshly homemade – especially when served with a tasty tomato sauce. Need a gluten-free recipe for pasta? No problem.
Ingredients:
Method:
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits
Lean chicken gives your kids vital protein, while the vegetables served alongside it will give them a wide range of nutrients and vitamins. As this dish is tasty and looks great, your kids will love it. Here is our simple guide to make 2 portions of this delicious meal.
Ingredients:
Method:
To make this delicious recipe even easier, an air fryer such as the Philips Airfryer XXL can help. It keeps the veggies nice and crispy on the outside and evenly cooked on the inside, while your chicken stays juicy and full of flavour.
If your child is still refusing to eat their veggies, try making them even more tempting. Use cookie cutters or, if you’re feeling crafty, carve raw vegetables into animal shapes. You could even arrange your salad into a smiley face, with cherry tomato eyes and corn lips. Plus, if your kids love chips and crisps, healthy vegetable crisps make the perfect side dish.