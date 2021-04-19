  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 6 Min

    Healthy meals for kids: Quick and easy kid-friendly recipes


    As a parent, you’ve probably tried everything to get your kids to eat fresh, healthy veggies. If making veggie finger food for kids hasn’t worked since they were a toddler, and you’re tired of hiding vegetables under fries, our top healthy meals for kids are here to help. From delicious homemade pasta that’ll have them coming back for more, to tasty smoothies packed with fresh fruit, rescue your mealtimes with these kid-friendly recipes! This is healthy eating for children – made easy.

    Healthy food for kids: Why is it so important?


    Just like adults, it’s really important for kids to get a healthy, balanced diet. Plenty of fresh fruit and veggies mean vitamins and nutrients that’ll help their immune system, while dairy products provide vital calcium to help them grow. Add some wholegrain and lean meat into the mix, and you have a well-balanced meal.

     

    However, we know that sometimes feeding kids healthy food is easier said than done. It’s well known that little ones would choose treats like candy and chips over spinach and broccoli – so how do you get them to eat healthier? Have a look at some of the following favourite healthy dinners for kids.
    cooking for kids fries

    Kid-friendly recipes: 2 easy, healthy meals for kids

     

    Family life is extremely busy, but healthy eating for kids doesn’t have to be complicated. You only need a few healthy ingredients to put together a balanced meal. Have a look at these easy, healthy recipes for kids and bonus tips to give you a helping hand in the kitchen – and at the dinner table.

    Healthy dinners for kids: Homemade spaghetti with tomato sauce

     

    Making homemade pasta sounds a lot more complicated than it needs to be. With a handy pasta maker, all you need to do is put your ingredients into the machine and you’ll have fresh spaghetti in as little at 10 minutes. This recipe can also be made with dry spaghetti, but it tastes much better when it’s freshly homemade – especially when served with a tasty tomato sauce. Need a gluten-free recipe for pasta? No problem.

     

    Ingredients:

     

    • 125g fresh spaghetti
    • Olive oil
    • 1 small onion (chopped)
    • 2 stalks celery (chopped)
    • 1 carrot (chopped)
    • 2 cloves garlic (finely chopped)
    • 1 tbsp tomato puree
    • 225g sieved tomato sauce

     

    Method:

     

    1. Bring some salted water to a boil.
    2. In a skillet, heat some oil and then add the onion, celery, and carrot.
    3. Fry on medium heat for 5 minutes.
    4. Add the tomato puree and rosemary.
    5. Add the sieved tomato sauce and simmer for 10 minutes until thickened.
    6. Cook the pasta for 5-6 minutes.
    7. Drain and serve, then add a generous ladle of sauce.
    8. Sprinkle with basil and cheese to taste.

      Healthy meals for kids: Chicken breast fillet with colourful vegetables

       

      Lean chicken gives your kids vital protein, while the vegetables served alongside it will give them a wide range of nutrients and vitamins. As this dish is tasty and looks great, your kids will love it. Here is our simple guide to make 2 portions of this delicious meal.

       

      Ingredients:

       

      • 2 chicken breast fillets
      • Olive oil
      • Mixed vegetables of your choice - preferably seasonal. Try carrots, peas, corn, broccoli, tomatoes, or even red pepper

       

      Method:

       

      1. Cut your chicken breast into thin fillets and season to taste with a little salt and pepper.
      2. Wash and chop your vegetables or, if you are short on time, grab a bag of mixed frozen vegetables.
      3. Steam the vegetables and chicken together in a pan with a little water or olive oil.

       

      To make this delicious recipe even easier, an air fryer such as the Philips Airfryer XXL can help. It keeps the veggies nice and crispy on the outside and evenly cooked on the inside, while your chicken stays juicy and full of flavour.

       

      If your child is still refusing to eat their veggies, try making them even more tempting. Use cookie cutters or, if you’re feeling crafty, carve raw vegetables into animal shapes. You could even arrange your salad into a smiley face, with cherry tomato eyes and corn lips. Plus, if your kids love chips and crisps, healthy vegetable crisps make the perfect side dish.

      More healthy eating tips for children:

       

      • It’s rare that children actually like greens, but pairing greens with their favourite food is a great way to gently break them in. Try making your own pizza and getting them involved. Encourage them to get creative and put a veggie face on their pizza. For example, slice some cucumbers for eyes, half a tomato for a nose and diced onions for eyebrows.
      • Add bonus vitamin C to their diet with hidden veggies. Sometimes blending vegetables like sweet peppers alongside other ingredients to create a sweet, tasty sauce alongside rice is the perfect way to top up the vitamins in their diet.
      • Fruit and veggie smoothies are not only easy but also quick to prepare. Packed with naturally sweet fruit, they make the perfect drink, dessert, or you could even serve them as a healthy breakfast for kids too!
      • Cold-water fatty fish contain high amounts of omega 3.* Why not give this salmon and cod lasagne a try? Not only is it delicious, but the salmon is packed with goodness.
       
      * Source: NHS

