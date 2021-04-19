

From six months, it’s time to start introducing meat or fish in your baby food - either pureed or mashed - such as minced beef, lamb, pork, and poultry as well as mashed or cooked flaked fish. From nine months, you can give your child larger meat chunks. You can also introduce baked or breaded fish. The most important thing to remember is to choose lean cuts and make sure they are cooked all the way through before serving them to your children, and be sure to work with your child’s doctor to understand potential food allergies and find safe alternatives.



What if your baby still does not acquire a taste for all these exciting ingredients? Try different colours and flavours when making baby food yourself. The greatest advantage of homemade baby food is that you can control consistency, texture, ingredients depending on your child’s age and refine and customise your recipes according to their individual tastes.



Now that we have provided you with a variety of tips for making baby food, and even some simple recipes to try, you can start to create your own homemade baby food in no time at all. Just don’t forget to make it in advance so you have some grab-and-go jars ready for when their rumbling tummies call.



