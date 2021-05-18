  • 2 year warranty

    Reading time: 3 Min

    How to make homemade garlic butter and herb butter

     

    Learning to make your own garlic butter or herb butter is a great way to add extra flavour to your diet. Herb and garlic butters are super versatile and can be used in a number of dishes, whether you use them to sauté, bake or grill. When it comes to making herb butter or garlic butter, it’s a lot simpler than you think! Read on to discover how to make herbal butter and garlic butter quickly and easily with our guide.
    How to make garlic and herb butter: the ingredients

    How to make garlic and herb butter: the ingredients


    This garlic and herb butter recipe is super simple, with just a few ingredients and five easy steps.

    You will need:

     

    • 250g softened butter
    • 2 garlic cloves
    • Salt and pepper to taste
    • 6-8 tablespoons mixed herbs
    • Cling film


    To make your homemade garlic butter recipe vegan-friendly, switch out the softened butter for a dairy-free alternative, such as coconut, vegetable, olive oil, or dairy-free butter or margarine. The same substitution list applies whether you’re making herb butter, or a garlic-herb combo.

    Method:

     

    1. Beat the softened butter. Use an electric mixer to soften your butter until it reaches a fluffy consistency.
    2. Crush the garlic. Chop it up as small as you can, then crush with a garlic crush or simply use the side of your knife.
    3. Mix all your ingredients together. Blend your ingredients to a smooth, creamy consistency. To turn this garlic and herb butter recipe into a homemade garlic butter recipe, leave out the herbs. To make it a herb butter recipe, leave out the garlic. For a quick and easy method to mix all the ingredients into a smoothly-combined butter, use a hand blender.
    4. Use cling film to roll and mould your butter into a log. Alternatively place it into a small bowl.
    5. Chill your butter. You can keep your herb and garlic butter in the fridge for up to two weeks (if it lasts that long!)

      Homemade garlic butter and herb butter uses


      Now you know how to make your own garlic butter or herb butter, you’re probably wondering what you can use it for. Here are a few of our favourite ideas:

       

      • Use it as the perfect topper for savoury scones.
      • Melt it onto a hot steak and serve alongside flawlessly cooked potatoes.
      • Make own garlic butter fried potato slices.
      • Swirl it into your veg, such as carrots or courgettes, to produce a fabulous side dish.
      • Use your homemade garlic butter for luscious lamb chops.
      • Whip up a delicious meat marinade or sauce using your homemade herb butter or garlic butter.
      • Steam fish and use your homemade herb butter or garlic butter to baste it.
      • Toss it through pasta or rice for a quick and easy dish.


      Now you know how to make herbal butter and garlic butter quickly and effortlessly amaze family and guests alike – and delight their taste buds.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.