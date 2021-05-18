

This garlic and herb butter recipe is super simple, with just a few ingredients and five easy steps.



You will need:

250g softened butter

2 garlic cloves

Salt and pepper to taste

6-8 tablespoons mixed herbs

Cling film



To make your homemade garlic butter recipe vegan-friendly, switch out the softened butter for a dairy-free alternative, such as coconut, vegetable, olive oil, or dairy-free butter or margarine. The same substitution list applies whether you’re making herb butter, or a garlic-herb combo.



Method: