  • 2 year warranty

  • 45 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Reading time: 4 Min

    What to do with leftover vegetables: Leftover vegetable recipes

     

    If you’re looking for ways to lead a more sustainable, eco-friendly life, it’s important to understand how to reduce waste, including food waste. Discover our simple guide to leftover veg ideas, which will provide you with easy leftover vegetable recipes to use up both cooked leftover vegetables and prevent waste.

    What parts of leftover vegetables can you actually use?


    You may be surprised to discover that there’s actually very little that cannot be used when it comes to vegetable scraps. Here are a few examples of parts of vegetables that can still be used, to reduce food waste in your home:

     

    • Vegetable leaves – this includes the leaves of carrots, vines, sweet potato, corn and more
    • Broccoli and cauliflower stems – don’t just use the florets
    • Squash seeds and flowers
    • Pea pods
    • Cucumber peelings
    What parts of leftover vegetables can you actually use?

    What to do with leftover vegetables: an easy guide to utilising vegetable scraps


    You now know that you can use them, but do you know what to do with broccoli stems, pea pods and other vegetable scraps? Don’t worry – that’s where we come in! Here are our top 5 leftover veg ideas for your vegetable scraps:

     

    1. Create a homemade stock or broth. Use potato skins, carrot peel, celery tops and more.
    2. Grow your own veg seedlings. Keep the seeds, pits and cuttings of your vegetables.
    3. Create natural fabric-dye. Use beetroot ends for red, red cabbage for blue and more.
    4. Keep ants at bay. Cucumber peelings are a natural ant repellent.

    What you need

    Series 5000

    Blender

    HR3573/91
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 award
    • Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast Perfectly fine results twice as fast
      -{discount-value}

      Series 5000 Blender

      HR3573/91
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 award

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £119.99

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £119.99

      Perfectly fine results twice as fast

      ProBlend Crush technology turns the toughest ingredients into the finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6 star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 1000 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection. See all benefits

      How to use leftover cooked vegetables: simple leftover cooked veg recipes


      It’s not just the scraps from prepping your veg that can be reused. With our top 5 leftover cooked veg recipes we’ll cover what do to with leftover vegetables that have already been cooked:

       

      1. Soups. The most obvious choice is to stick all your vegetables into a good quality blender, like the kind you’ll find in our range of blenders, and whip up a delicious, wholesome vegetable soup.
      2. Pies. Pop them into some pastry with some chicken (or on their own!) with some béchamel sauce, herbs and seasoning to give leftover vegetables a second life as a pie.
      3. Bubble and squeak. When wondering what to do with leftover potatoes, you can whip up that British classic. Simply pop your cooled potatoes and cabbage in the fridge and fry them up the following day for a delicious, crispy dish.
      4. Pasta dishes. Pop your vegetables into a warming pasta bake, or layer them into a tasty vegetable lasagne. You could even have a go at making your own lasagne sheets.


      We’ve now provided you with some simple ideas for what to do with leftover potatoes and other cooked veg with a few easy leftover vegetable recipes – plus how to use up those vegetable scraps – so you can start reducing your food waste today.

      You may like

      See all articles

      Discover more

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      A welcome gift of 15% off*

      Exclusive offers and early access to sales

      Updates on Philips innovations and tips for a healthy lifestyle

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method
      MasterCard - payment method
      American Express - payment method
      PayPal - payment method
      Klarna - payment method

      Help with your online order

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Student discount

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.