Which cleaning system is my Philips Shaver compatible with?
Quick Clean Pod
S5579, S5584/6, S7782/3/6/8.
SmartClean System
The Philips SmartClean 5.1 system is compatible with Philips shavers in Series 7000 and Series 5000 (S51xx - S56xx), which look like image 1 (Add image comparing old vs new model).
The Philips SmartClean 5.2 system is compatible with Philips shavers in Series 9000.
If the image recognition does not help you to identify whether your shaver is compatible with the SmartClean system or not, then please refer to the user manual or contact us.