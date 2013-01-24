Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
To create a vacuum in the breast pump.
This silicone diaphragm creates a vacuum in your manual breast pump.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To create a vacuum in the breast pump.
This silicone diaphragm creates a vacuum in your manual breast pump.
To create a vacuum in the breast pump.
This silicone diaphragm creates a vacuum in your manual breast pump.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To create a vacuum in the breast pump.
This silicone diaphragm creates a vacuum in your manual breast pump.
Silicone diaphragm for breast pumps
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part