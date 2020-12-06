Home
    HH1124/00
      DreamWear Mask - Fit Pack (S, M, L)

      Like wearing nothing at all*

      With the freedom and comfort of DreamWear Gel Pillows, you can sleep how you want. See all benefits

        Like wearing nothing at all*

        • 3 cushion sizes
        • Medium frame
        Easy to fit

        Easy to fit

        Choose the cushion so the pillows cushion blue gel bases sit comfortably under the nose without any gaps. Only the soft silicone tip should be inside your nostrils. Do not push any part of the blue gel base inside your nose.

        Air tube connection at the top of the head

        Air tube connection at the top of the head

        By moving the tube location to the top of the head, DreamWear Gel Pillows offers more freedom of movement during the night. Users stated they didn't need to choose a sleep position when wearing DreamWear Gel Pillows.

        Gel pillows cushion

        Gel pillows cushion

        Less discomfort on the face, nose and nostrils. Users rated DreamWear Gel Pillows more comfortable than their prescribed mask.

        Modular design

        Modular design

        Modular design for quick assembly and cleaning, with interchangeable pillows and nasal cushions.

        Slim-line headgear

        Slim-line headgear

        DreamWear combines comfort with aesthetics. Users reported that the DreamWear Gel Pillows mask came closest to making them feel like they have nothing on their face versus their prescribed mask.

        Soft fabric wraps

        Soft fabric wraps

        Provides a soft interface to the cheeks.

        Soft, flexible frame

        Soft, flexible frame

        The flexible material through which the air flows is applied gently to the skin and is pleasant to wear.

        Open design offers an extremely wide field of vision

        Open design offers an extremely wide field of vision

        Open design makes it easy to wear glasses, read, watch TV, and use a computer or tablet before falling asleep.

        Supports your sleep therapy

        Supports your sleep therapy

        DreamWear gives you the freedom to choose the cushion that works best for you, giving you freedom of movement and better quality of sleep.

        Technical Specifications

        • Package contents

          Include
          • Small Cushion
          • Medium Cushion
          • Large Cushion
          • Medium Frame

        • Intent of use

          To be used on patients <gt/>30kg
          with CPAP prescription

        • Product details

          Materials
          • Nylon
          • Polyurethane foam
          • Polycarbonate
          • Polyester
          • Polyurethane gel
          • Silicone
          • Spandex
          Warranty
          90 days
          Operating pressure
          4 to 20 cmH20
          Sound level
          18 dBA
          Number of parts
          5

        • Cleaning: Headgear, tubing

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, hang to dry¹

        • Cleaning: Mask

          Hand wash with mild detergent
          Rinse thoroughly, air dry¹

        • Replacement

          Inspect daily for wear
          Replace at first sign of wear

              • *2017 Philips User Preference Questionnaire
              • The scope of supply includes a standard mask frame (size M) and three cushions for all sizes (S, M, L). The sleep therapy device is not included.
              • The costs of DreamWear are private and are usually not reimbursed by the statutory health insurance.