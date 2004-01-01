  • Guaranteed Philips Quality

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

      SCF395/11 Electric breast pump

      SCF395/01

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Natural Motion Technology gets milk moving quickly*

      Natural Motion Technology gets milk moving quickly*

      Milk starts to flow in as little as one minute thanks to our unique Natural Motion Technology.** With a gentle latch-on and just the right massage and suction, it's no surprise that 97% of mums say the pump is effective*** and 100% of midwives recommend it.

      Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body

      Soft silicone cushion offers comfort for every body

      Whatever your shape, the pump's soft, flexible silicone cushion meets your breast and nipple comfortably. Fitting 99.98%**** of breast sizes***, it adapts for a latch-on that's soft yet secure.

      8 stimulation modes, 16 expression modes

      8 stimulation modes, 16 expression modes

      Get the most from every session with 8 modes for stimulating the flow of milk and 16 modes for expressing it. You can fine-tune as you go.

      Easily clean and assemble with fewer parts

      Easily clean and assemble with fewer parts

      We designed our pump to be free from complexity. With just a few parts, it's also a breeze to clean and assemble.

      Whisper quiet motor keeps sessions relaxed

      Whisper quiet motor keeps sessions relaxed

      Our pump's motor is practically silent in use. So you can express at home (or anywhere) discreetly, and with one less distraction.

      Start with your last session settings

      Start with your last session settings

      The memory function automatically stores your last stimulation and expression settings. So all you need do is get comfortable and push start.

      Pause when you want to

      Pause when you want to

      You're in control. With one-touch pause/play, you can take a break from your session then resume it whenever you're ready.

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forwards.

      Badge-D2C

