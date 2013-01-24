  • 2 year warranty

        Embrace sound like never before

        Stream your music icon
        Stream your music
        Stream your music

        Stream your music


        Enjoy Music with high-quality audio at your fingertips via Philips sound app.
        Philips Smart TV with Play-Fi
        Learn more
        Multi-room music icon
        Multi-room music
        Multi-room music

        Multi-room music


        Let the sounds you love fill the rooms you live in. Play the same music in every room or different muisic in different zones according to your preference.
        Stereo pair set up icon
        Stereo pair set up
        Stereo pair set up

        Stereo pair set up


        Configure your speakers into a stereo pair for wider and immersive sound stage.
        Surround sound icon
        Surround sound
        Surround sound

        Create a surround-sound system


        Turn your home into a theatre with surround sound on a movie night.

        Powered by Play-Fi technology

        Powered by Play-Fi technology 

         

        Stream audio wirelessly with your Philips TV, Soundbars, and speakers. Whether listening to music or watching the big game, never miss a moment with ease and flexibility of Philips Sound, powered by DTS Play-Fi.
        Play-fi icon
        Learn more

        Enjoy your favorite sources


        Stream music and stations from all your favorite sources, such as Amazon Music, Deezer, Napster, Qobuz, Tidal, and more. With Philips Sound powered by DTS Play-Fi, the music is always in sync, even on the TV.

        Spotify logo
        Amazon Music logo
        Deezer logo
        Tidal logo
        Qobuz logo
        iHeart Radio logo
        Napster logo
        Apple AirPlay logo
        Pandora logo
        Kkbox logo
        Chromecast logo
        Soundmachine logo

        Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.