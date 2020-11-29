Home
    Cutter unit

    CP0409
    Part of your hair clipper
      Cutter unit

      CP0409

      Part of your hair clipper

      Rounded blade tips prevent skin irritation, while the ultra-sharp cutting edges deliver excellent trimming performance.

      Cutter unit

      Part of your hair clipper

      Rounded blade tips prevent skin irritation, while the ultra-sharp cutting edges deliver excellent trimming performance. See all benefits

      Part of your hair clipper

      Rounded blade tips prevent skin irritation, while the ultra-sharp cutting edges deliver excellent trimming performance. See all benefits

      Cutter unit

      Part of your hair clipper

      Rounded blade tips prevent skin irritation, while the ultra-sharp cutting edges deliver excellent trimming performance. See all benefits

        Cutter unit

        Part of your hair clipper

        • Stainless steel

        Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types:
          • HC7460/15
          • HC7462/15
          • HC9450/13
          • HC9450/15
          • HC9490/13
          • HC9490/15
          Fits product types:
          • HC3400
          • HC3410
          • HC3420
          • HC3422
          • HC5410
          • HC5440
          • HC5442
          • HC5450
          • HC7450
          • HC7452

