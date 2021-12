It may seem a little obvious, but a slow juicer is exactly what its name suggests. It is a special form of juice press which slowly cuts fruit and veg into small pieces and squeezes all of the juice from them. The Philips slow juicers not only squeeze the fruit but also extract juice from the fruit pulp.Ordinary juicers extract juice by cutting fruit into pieces with sharp blades at a very high speed - sometimes more than 20,000 rotations per minute. In contrast, a slow jucier works at around 30 and 200 rotations per minute.The friction from the blades in an ordinary juicer generates heat. As a result, the difference between slow juicers and normal juicers is that, in ordinary juicers, heat-sensitive vitamins, minerals and other valuable nutrients can be destroyed. Ordinary juicers also add more oxygen to the juice during the juicing process, which leads to faster oxidation and may also result in a loss of nutrients.Therefore, one key advantage of a slow juicer is that it produces a juice with a greater amount of vitamins , minerals, and other nutrients. Not only is this juice better for you, it’ll taste better too!