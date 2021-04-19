Another slow juicer benefit is that the exact function of a slow juicer is designed to resemble the chewing motion of the human mouth. The mouth is very effective at extracting nutrients because it “pre-digests” food, which makes it easier for the body to absorb and metabolize nutrients during the rest of the digestive process.



Not only that, but it has been scientifically proven that nutrients can be best preserved when masticated at a rate of 30 to 40 movements per minute.



An additional advantage of a slow juicer is that you can put whole fruit into the machine. The juicer will extract the juice directly into the container. The pomace (skins, pulp, seeds, and stems) goes to a separate container.



Slow juicers work with softer fruits such as mangos, as well as with harder vegetables like carrots or ginger. The Philips Avance Juicer features the unique MicroMasticating technology, which extracts 90% of the ingredients and converts them into a thicker, more nutritious juice. This way more vitamins, nutrients and fibre from the fruits and vegetables are added to the juice.

