    Performance Series

      The One
      that has it all

      The one
      that has it all

      Explore now

      The one to take home


      Choosing your next TV just got really easy. The Performance Series delivers big-hitting TV technologies including 4K UHD, room-filling Ambilight, Android TV, Google Assistant, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV - PUS8505

      New 58" Performance Series TV

       

      • 4K LED TV. Vibrant HDR picture. Smooth motion
      • Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection
      • Ambilight. Take the emotion beyond the screen
      • Android TV - content at your command
      • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

      Be the first to review this item

      Philips Performance Series in 45 Seconds.

      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV in 45 seconds
      Philips Performance Series TV with Ambilight

      The one that goes beyond the screen


      Ambilight fills your room with an immersive glow that responds to the on-screen action. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED TV with Ambilight
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD TV with P5 Picture Engine

      The one that's perfect to the last pixel


      Get ready for the latest in pin-sharp, judder-free brilliance, even on streaming video. Courtesy of the world’s best image processor—the P5.*
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED TV
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED TV with P5 Picture Engine
      Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV

      The one with all the smarts


      With Android TV, you’ll enjoy ultra-slick navigation, content and games on demand, and voice control via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.
      Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV
      Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV with Google Assistant - Hey Google
      Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV works with Amazon Alexa
      Philips Performance Series TV with Dolby Vision

      The one with cinema-style


      Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Used by moviemakers for pixel-by-pixel brilliance and immersive 3D sound. How could we leave them out?
      Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
      Philips Performance Series Smart TV with Play-fi

      The one that's ready to connect


      With Play-Fi connectivity, boosting your sound is ridiculously easy. Add anything from a single soundbar to a whole-home speaker system, and control it all from your phone. No wires, no hassle, and no limits.
      Philips Performance Series Android Smart TV with Play-fi connectivity
      Learn more about Play-fi
      Philips Performance Series TV with Svivel Stand

      The one that is beautiful on or off


      Elegant, European design. Premium materials. A slim metallic frame, with adjustable swivel stand. And ample space for a soundbar.*
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD Android Smart TV with swivel stand

      Choose your size, from compact to epic. 

      43 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
      50 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
      58 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
      65 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
      70 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
      75 inch Philips Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV
      More about this TV

      *Swivel stand is only available in sizes below 60 inch.

      *Philips TVs have been recognized by third-party experts for its top picture quality and design. For reference, see our awards on this page.
      *Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.


      Next-level audio?       We've got you covered.

