The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand¹
Close results with the skin protection you need
Total body grooming, safe even below the belt
Your Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the most stubborn hairs.
Meet the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series
Gentle enough for everywhere, effective enough to rely on, your Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series has everything you need for comfortable full-body grooming.
Comfort
Skin-friendly body grooming
With patented cutting technology and a uniquely designed comb, get a gentle yet effective trim and shave every time.
Precision
Close results on skin
Designed for smooth, close shaving, removing hairs even to 0.2 mm length.
Convenience
Versatile styling across the body
Designed for full-body, customised styling, even on sensitive and intimate areas.
The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.
Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin
The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.
Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours
With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.
An efficient, comfortable trim every time
Our uniquely engineered blade technology with rounded tips is specifically crafted to be gentle on the skin, providing a more comfortable trimming experience.
Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length
Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.
Ready when you need it
Up to 120 minutes runtime
Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips Body Groomer 7000 series. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.
Built to last with up to a 5 year warranty²
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
Introducing versatile styling
Get the comfort with closeness you deserve
Your body, just the way you like it. Find out what the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series can do for you.
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.
The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Organised from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.
Red Dot winner 2025
The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.