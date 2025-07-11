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    Man shaving chest with Body Groomer 7000
    76 reviews

    Body Groomer 7000 Series

    Complete, versatile body and intimate grooming

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
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    The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand¹

    Close results with the skin protection you need

    Total body grooming, safe even below the belt

    Your Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series allows you to effortlessly switch between shaving and trimming, without compromising on skin comfort. With 2D flexing head technology, the shaver adapts to your body's curves, catching even the most stubborn hairs.

    Meet the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series

    Gentle enough for everywhere, effective enough to rely on, your Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series has everything you need for comfortable full-body grooming.

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    Comfort

    Skin-friendly body grooming

    With patented cutting technology and a uniquely designed comb, get a gentle yet effective trim and shave every time.

    Precision

    Close results on skin

    Designed for smooth, close shaving, removing hairs even to 0.2 mm length.

    Convenience

    Versatile styling across the body

    Designed for full-body, customised styling, even on sensitive and intimate areas.

    User guide

    Our Philips Body Groomer Series are now being recognised for their quality design

    Check out all of the awards we've won for our Philips Body Groomer Series

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    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM Interchangeable head 7000/9000

    Dual-head system for a close shave or styled trim

    The innovative dual-head system offers you a smooth, close shave that leaves your skin feeling soft and refreshed or a precise trimmed look that perfectly complements your unique style. This groomer has the versatility you need.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) Triple_Protection_System_Deep_Black

    Patented cutting technology to be gentle on skin

    The Triple Protect shave system has pearl tips for enhanced skin comfort, diamond-shaped holes for effortless skin doming while the guard significantly minimises skin irritation.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM 2D flexing head 7000/9000

    Adapts the shaver head to your body's contours

    With contour following technology, the 2D Flexing head adapts the shaver head to follow the contours of your body areas. Catching even the difficult hairs.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) Rounded_comfort_tips_trimmer_Deep_Black

    An efficient, comfortable trim every time

    Our uniquely engineered blade technology with rounded tips is specifically crafted to be gentle on the skin, providing a more comfortable trimming experience.

    OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Feature Image (PPL) FIM Close Shave 7000/9000

    Smooth, close shaving to 0.2 mm in length

    Shaving to 0.2 mm, our cutting technology gives you the close and precise grooming experience you need. Featuring our diamond-shaped shaver foil that works seamlessly to ensure a smooth, even finish, leaving your skin feeling soft and refreshed.

    Ready when you need it

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    Up to 120 minutes runtime

    Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips Body Groomer 7000 series. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.

    Philips Body Groomer, 5 year warranty²

    Built to last with up to a 5 year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

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    Introducing versatile styling

    Get the comfort with closeness you deserve

    Your body, just the way you like it. Find out what the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series can do for you.

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    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn More

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    Reviews

    Awards

    iF Design Award 2025

    iF Design Award 2025

    The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Organised from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.

    Red Dot winner 2025

    Red Dot winner 2025

    The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.

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    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

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    Body Groomer 7000 Series
    Body Groomer 7000 Series

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    * Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    ** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
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    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

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    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

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    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

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