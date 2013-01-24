Home
    Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

    Shaving unit

    RQ12/60
    • Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new Reset your shaver to new
      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

      RQ12/60
      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

      Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

      Shaving unit

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for the best results

      Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

      Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

      RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair at the best cutting angle — even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in fewer strokes, leaving your skin in great condition.

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

      Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8 directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass, resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift and Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder, which will tell you when to replace the shaving heads. After replacing the shaving heads, you can reset the replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 5 seconds. Otherwise, the replacement trigger will be turned off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Fits product type
          • arcitec (RQ10xx)
          • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          • Retaining ring holder
          • Protective cap

