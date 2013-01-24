Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Philips Avent

    Avent Moisturising Nipple Cream

    SCF504/30
    Avent
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Moisturises and softens skin Moisturises and softens skin Moisturises and softens skin
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Avent Moisturising Nipple Cream

      SCF504/30
      Find support for this product

      Moisturises and softens skin

      Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £10.00
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent Moisturising Nipple Cream

      Moisturises and softens skin

      Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples. Easy to apply and no need to remove before breastfeeding. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Avent Moisturising Nipple Cream

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        Moisturises and softens skin

        With pure, medical-grade lanolin and aloe vera

        • 30 ml

        with coconut oil and aloe vera

        Contains coconut oil and aloe vera, both natural ingredients, to hydrate the skin and soften nipples.

        Baby friendly

        No need to remove prior to breastfeeding.

        Contains lanolin

        Contains Medilan™, an ultra-pure grade of lanolin that penetrates the skin's outer layers to improve moisture levels and ensure suppleness.

        Moisturises and softens dry or sensitive nipples

        Applied once or twice a day during pregnancy will help prepare the skin for breastfeeding and applied after the birth between feeds will help mothers to maintain healthy, supple skin.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Moisturising nipple cream
          1 tube

        • Design

          Tube
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Dimensions and Weight

          Volume
          30 ml

        • Functions

          Prepare for breastfeeding
          Yes

        • Ingredients

          Lanolin
          Yes
          Hydrogenated Polydecene
          Yes
          Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract
          Yes
          Cocos Nucifera Oil
          Yes
          BHT
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount