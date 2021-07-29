We have found this product to be very handy and has resulted in us no longer using our older Tupperware pots. The pots are large enough to fit a good amount of food for our weaning baby but also small enough to carry a couple of different pots for separated foods, ie dried and wet foods that we wouldn’t want to mix and get soggy before eating. The pots fit nicely inside the baby’s changing bag and slot perfectly into most cup holders. One great feature is that the pots are stackable as now days more often then not I’ll have my hands full so being able to grab 3 pots at a time while they are locked into each other saves dropping any of the pots. Also this makes storing the pots in the fridge easy as I can stack all the baby’s pre-made food together. It’s great that the lids are interchangeable between the different sized pots so no need to me particular about the lid as they all fit and it’s good that they can go in the dishwasher to be cleaned.