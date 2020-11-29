Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent

    Food storage cup

    SCF721/20
    Avent
    Avent
    • Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away Ideal food storage for home and away
      Philips Avent Food storage cup

      SCF721/20
      Ideal food storage for home and away

      Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.

        Ideal food storage for home and away

        With leak-proof lid

        • Set
        For safe storage and transport

        For safe storage and transport

        Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

        To track dates and contents easily

        To track dates and contents easily

        To track dates and contents easily.

        To track dates and contents easily

        To track dates and contents easily

        For easy storage.

        An organised fridge and freezer

        An organised fridge and freezer

        For an organised fridge and freezer.

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For use in fridge and freezer

        For maximum flexibility.

        Easy to use and clean

        Easy to use and clean

        Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and steriliser.

        Includes weaning spoon

        Includes weaning spoon

        To wean your baby with home-made meals.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          180-ml/6-oz storage cups
          10 (reusable)  pcs
          240 ml/8 oz storage cups
          10 (reusable)  pcs
          Lids
          20  pcs
          Weaning spoon
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          6 months +

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

