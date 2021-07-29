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  • Ideal food storage for home and away
  • Ideal food storage for home and away
  • Ideal food storage for home and away
  • Ideal food storage for home and away
  • Ideal food storage for home and away
  • Ideal food storage for home and away

Philips AventFood storage cup

SCF721/20

4.3
| (169) Reviews | 89% recommend this product
Ideal food storage for home and away
Philips Avent food storage cups are versatile, easy to use and designed to grow with your baby. The cups are ideal for storing food both at home and away.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

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With leak-proof lid

Ideal food storage for home and away

  • Set

For safe storage and transport

For safe storage and transport

Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

To track dates and contents easily

To track dates and contents easily

To track dates and contents easily.

An organised fridge and freezer

An organised fridge and freezer

For an organised fridge and freezer.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

169

Reviews

89%

recommend this product

29/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product, perfect for baby weaning

We have found this product to be very handy and has resulted in us no longer using our older Tupperware pots. The pots are large enough to fit a good amount of food for our weaning baby but also small enough to carry a couple of different pots for separated foods, ie dried and wet foods that we wouldn’t want to mix and get soggy before eating. The pots fit nicely inside the baby’s changing bag and slot perfectly into most cup holders. One great feature is that the pots are stackable as now days more often then not I’ll have my hands full so being able to grab 3 pots at a time while they are locked into each other saves dropping any of the pots. Also this makes storing the pots in the fridge easy as I can stack all the baby’s pre-made food together. It’s great that the lids are interchangeable between the different sized pots so no need to me particular about the lid as they all fit and it’s good that they can go in the dishwasher to be cleaned.

Pros

Great size (small pot for chopped fruits, baby meals) (Larger pot for baton sized foods for babies)

Cons

None that I have found yet

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup

19/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Food storage cup

The cups are very nice. We have two different sizes, my kids love them. They are great for storing fruit, fruit mousses, they can be frozen. I heartily recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup

15/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Boxes for help in your help

Really are very helpful in my kitchen.I can put fruits separately and I got a lot of free space in my fridge,also for freezer some fruits or vegetables:)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 