2 year warranty
SCF395/01
SCF395/31
SCF396/31
SCF397/31
SCF430/13
SCF430/10
SCF430/16
SCF430/20
SCF391/11
SCF334/31
Set
Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
To track dates and contents easily.
For an organised fridge and freezer.
4.3
of 5
169
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Dan661
29/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product, perfect for baby weaning
We have found this product to be very handy and has resulted in us no longer using our older Tupperware pots. The pots are large enough to fit a good amount of food for our weaning baby but also small enough to carry a couple of different pots for separated foods, ie dried and wet foods that we wouldn’t want to mix and get soggy before eating. The pots fit nicely inside the baby’s changing bag and slot perfectly into most cup holders. One great feature is that the pots are stackable as now days more often then not I’ll have my hands full so being able to grab 3 pots at a time while they are locked into each other saves dropping any of the pots. Also this makes storing the pots in the fridge easy as I can stack all the baby’s pre-made food together. It’s great that the lids are interchangeable between the different sized pots so no need to me particular about the lid as they all fit and it’s good that they can go in the dishwasher to be cleaned.
Pros
Great size (small pot for chopped fruits, baby meals) (Larger pot for baton sized foods for babies)
Cons
None that I have found yet
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup
Magdakoz81
19/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Food storage cup
The cups are very nice. We have two different sizes, my kids love them. They are great for storing fruit, fruit mousses, they can be frozen. I heartily recommend.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup
AleOla05
15/07/2021
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Boxes for help in your help
Really are very helpful in my kitchen.I can put fruits separately and I got a lot of free space in my fridge,also for freezer some fruits or vegetables:)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF721/20 Food storage cup
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.