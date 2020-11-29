Home
    For a thorough clean of your shaving device
      smartclean

      CP0253

      For a thorough clean of your shaving device

      smartclean

CP0253

For a thorough clean of your shaving device

Clean your shaving device easily with this cleaning station. The Smart Clean works using an automatic cleaning program. It degreases and cleans the heads of your shaving device, thoroughly. For better and cleaner shaving!

      For a thorough clean of your shaving device

      Clean your shaving device easily with this cleaning station. The Smart Clean works using an automatic cleaning program. It degreases and cleans the heads of your shaving device, thoroughly. For better and cleaner shaving! See all benefits

      For a thorough clean of your shaving device

      • For shavers S5xxx-S7xxx

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type
        • S5008
        • S5010
        • S5011
        • S5013
        • S5015
        • S5050
        • S5070
        • S5075
        • S5077
        • S5078
        • S5079
        • S5080
        • S5081
        • S5085
        • S5205
        • S5290
        • S5355
        • S7310
        • S7311
        • S7320
        • S7370
        • S7510
        • S7520
        • S7530
        • S7550
        • S7710
        • S5082
        • S5090
        • S5095
        • S5100
        • S5110
        • S5130
        • S5140
        • S5150
        • S5210
        • S5211
        • S5230
        • S5270
        • S5271
        • S5310
        • S5320
        • S5330
        • S5340
        • S5360
        • S5370
        • S5380
        • S5390
        • S5391
        • S5400
        • S5420
        • S5510
        • S5520
        • S5560
        • S5570
        • S5600
        • S5610
        • S5620
        Fits product type:
        • S7720
        • S7780
        • S7920
        Fits shaver type:
        S5672
        Fits product type:
        S5941/27

