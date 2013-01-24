Home
    Comb

    CP0286
    Part of your beard styler
      Comb

      CP0286
      Part of your beard styler

      With this comb, which is part of your beard styler, you can cut and style your beard just the way you like it. Guarantees unprecedented precision to create exactly the look you had in mind!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £5.99
      Comb

      Part of your beard styler

      With this comb, which is part of your beard styler, you can cut and style your beard just the way you like it. Guarantees unprecedented precision to create exactly the look you had in mind! See all benefits

      Comb

        Part of your beard styler

        • 3 mm

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          BG2040/34
          Fits product types
          BG2040
          Fits product type
          • S728/17
          • S728/20
          • S5420
          Fits product type:
          • BG2024
          • BG2025
          • BG2026
          • BG2028
          • BG2034
          • BG2036
          • BG2038
          • S738
          • YS521
          • YS522
          • YS524
          • YS534

