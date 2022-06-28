Lumea IPL Advanced

Full solution for face and body with 3 attachments
Different heads for body, face and bikini work with speed and precision for gentle use, even on sensitive areas. The face attachment has an integrated light filter for precise treatment.
Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
The most effective IPL*** — developed with dermatologists
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL together with expert scientists and dermatologists to be safe, comfortable and effective, even on sensitive areas.
Technology
With Skin tone sensor
Skin tone sensor measures your skin complexion. If it detects a skin tone that is not suitable for IPL treatment it will automatically stop flashing. You can choose among five intensity settings, tailoring treatment to your preference for the most comfortable experience.
Disclaimers
¹Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherlands and Austria
²Measured on legs, 65.5% out of 55 women reach 85% or higher results
³Median result 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
*Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherlands and Austria
**Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% or higher results.
***When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee
