    Philips Lumea IPL Advanced device
    Lumea IPL Advanced

    Enjoy 3 months of silky smooth skin*

    At least 85% hair reduction in 3 sessions²

    Lumea IPL Advanced delivers effective and long-lasting results with dedicated attachments for each body area and Lumea IPL app. Corded.

    Extra convenience

    Extra long cord

    2 meter long cable for added flexibility, maneuverability and easy access while treating.

    Safety and precision

    Up to 3 dedicated attachments

    Our attachments can be used for precise and effective treatment even on sensitive areas.

    Save time and effort

    Only 2x month

    Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up once a month to maintain the results.

    Full solution for face and body with 3 attachments

    Different heads for body, face and bikini work with speed and precision for gentle use, even on sensitive areas. The face attachment has an integrated light filter for precise treatment.

    Optimise your routine with the Philips Lumea IPL app

    Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.

    The most effective IPL*** — developed with dermatologists

    As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL together with expert scientists and dermatologists to be safe, comfortable and effective, even on sensitive areas.

    Technology

    With Skin tone sensor

    Skin tone sensor measures your skin complexion. If it detects a skin tone that is not suitable for IPL treatment it will automatically stop flashing. You can choose among five intensity settings, tailoring treatment to your preference for the most comfortable experience.

    Lumea IPL Advanced
    Lumea IPL Advanced
    Lumea IPL Advanced
    BRI923/00
    Lumea IPL Advanced device
    Body attachment
    Face attachment
    Bikini attachment
    Satin Compact pen trimmer
    Storage pouch
    Lumea IPL Advanced
    • BRI921/00
    • Lumea IPL Advanced device
    • Body attachment
    • Face attachment
    • Satin Compact pen trimmer
    • Storage pouch
    Disclaimers

    ¹ Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherlands and Austria
    ² Measured on legs, 65.5% out of 55 women reach 85% or higher results
    ³ Median result 58% hair reduction after 12 treatments
    * Median result 71% hair reduction on legs, after full treatment cycle (12 treatments), objective study on 48 women in the Netherlands and Austria
    ** Measured on legs, 67% out of 45 women reach 85% or higher results.
    *** When following treatment schedule. Calculated for use on lower legs, bikini, armpits and face. The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2-year worldwide guarantee

