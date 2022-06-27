#LumeaStories - Real women. Real perspectives on hair removal
2 meter long cable for added flexibility, maneuverability and easy access while treating.
Specially designed attachments perfectly fit every curve of the body, and automatically trigger the most effective programs for each body area.
Treat only every two weeks for the first 6 weeks (vs. weekly of other brands), then touch up monthly to maintain the results.
Attachments fit each curve of your body and trigger a tailored treatment mode. Face: Flat design and small window with UV filter. Body: Curved inwards with a large window. Bikini and Armpit: Curved outwards for hard-to-reach areas.
Our free coaching app helps you plan and stick to your treatment schedule, then takes you through each session step by step. Downloaded by more than 2.1 million users.
As a leader in health technology, Philips developed Lumea IPL together with expert scientists and dermatologists to be safe, comfortable and effective, even on sensitive areas.
BRI947/00
Lumea IPL Prestige
Enjoy 6 months of silky smooth skin.¹ The most effective³ IPL device with SenseIQ technology, intelligent attachments and app. Corded version.
