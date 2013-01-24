Home
    Charging stand for shaver

    CP9331
      Is the old charging stand for your shaver lost or broken? Here you can simply order a new loading station. Indispensable for easy body grooming! See all benefits

      • For RQ1250 — RQ1296
      • Foldable

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        • RQ1250
        • RQ1260
        • RQ1261
        • RQ1280
        • RQ1290
        Fits product type:
        • RQ1253
        • RQ1255
        • RQ1265
        • RQ1275
        • RQ1285
        • RQ1286
        • RQ1296

