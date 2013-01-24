Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Protective cap

    CRP351/01
    • To replace your current protecting cap To replace your current protecting cap To replace your current protecting cap
      -{discount-value}

      Protective cap

      CRP351/01

      To replace your current protecting cap

      For full protection of your shaving heads. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Protective cap

      To replace your current protecting cap

      For full protection of your shaving heads. See all benefits

      To replace your current protecting cap

      For full protection of your shaving heads. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Protective cap

      To replace your current protecting cap

      For full protection of your shaving heads. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      Protective cap

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      To replace your current protecting cap

      • For HQ7100-7199, HQ7300-7399

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types:
        • HQ7100
        • HQ7120
        • HQ7140
        • HQ7141
        • HQ7142
        • HQ7143
        • HQ7160
        • HQ7180
        • HQ7300
        • HQ7310
        • HQ7320
        • HQ7330
        • HQ7340
        • HQ7350
        • HQ7360
        • HQ7363
        • HQ7380
        • HQ7390
        Fits product types
        • 7110x
        • 7115x
        • 7120XL
        • 7125x
        • 7140XL
        • 7145XL
        • 7180xL
        • 7183XL
        • 7310XL
        • 7315XL
        • 7325XL
        • 7340XL
        • 7345XL
        • 7350XL
        • 7360XL
        • 7380XL

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Extended warranty on selected products

          Easy access to product support

          Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          Klarna - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Student discount