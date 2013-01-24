Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Philips Sonicare HydroClean

    Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

    HX6001
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • In-between Clean In-between Clean In-between Clean
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      HX6001
      Overall Rating / 5

      In-between Clean

      The unique Philips Sonicare HX6001/05 brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in between teeth. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      In-between Clean

      The unique Philips Sonicare HX6001/05 brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in between teeth. See all benefits

      In-between Clean

      The unique Philips Sonicare HX6001/05 brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in between teeth. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Philips Sonicare HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      In-between Clean

      The unique Philips Sonicare HX6001/05 brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in between teeth. See all benefits

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      HydroClean

      HydroClean

      Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual

        In-between Clean

        Snap-on electric toothbrush head

        • 1-pack
        Snap-on brush head

        Snap-on brush head

        Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

        Brush head design maximises sonic motion

        Brush head design maximises sonic motion

        Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when these Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

        Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

        HydroGuides work with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While they don't replace flossing, they can help give you a better clean between teeth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
          Replacement
          Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions brush head packaging
          21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d  cm
          Weight brush head packaging
          0.03  kg

        • Items Included

          Hygienic travel cap
          1  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People that are happy to make use of their membership
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
            **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount