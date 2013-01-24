Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in between teeth.

      In-between Clean

      • 3-pack
      Snap-on brush head

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Brush head design maximises sonic motion

      Brush head design maximises sonic motion

      Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when these Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

      Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

      HydroGuides work with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While they don't replace flossing, they can help give you a better clean between teeth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions brush head packaging
        21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d  cm
        Weight brush head packaging
        0.056  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
        Replacement
        Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

      • Items Included

        Hygienic travel cap
        1  pcs

      • Ease of use

        Suitable for these models
        • FlexCare+
        • FlexCare
        • HealthyWhite
        • HydroClean
        • EasyClean
        • DiamondClean

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

