Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Avent

    Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

    SCF154/24
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    Avent
    • Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence Comfort with confidence
      -{discount-value}

      Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

      SCF154/24
      Overall Rating / 5

      Comfort with confidence

      Breast pads with unique four-layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

      Comfort with confidence

      Breast pads with unique four-layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

      Comfort with confidence

      Breast pads with unique four-layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Avent Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

      Comfort with confidence

      Breast pads with unique four-layered construction for ULTRA absorbency, comfort and dryness. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breast-care

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Ultra Comfort Breast Pads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Comfort with confidence

        AVENT Breast pads for maximum dryness

        • Disposable pads x 24
        Silky-soft feel

        Silky-soft feel

        Silky-soft top-sheet and breathable, natural materials. Dermatologically tested.

        Anti-slip with adhesive tapes

        Anti-slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.

        Developed with a breastfeeding expert

        Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.

        Hygienic

        Individually wrapped for extra hygiene.

        Soft with discreet, contoured shape

        Philips Avent breast pads have a contoured shape that allows you to wear them discreetly under your clothing.

        Unique four layered construction for maximum dryness

        1. ULTRA soft top layer with nipple indent — keeps breast dry at all times. 2. ULTRA absorbent layer, cushioned for extra comfort. 3. ULTRA absorbent core — draws in moisture to guard against embarrassment. 4. ULTRA breathable outer layer — helps avoid sore nipples. Anti-slip with adhesive tapes — keeps pad in place.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Switzerland
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pads
          • Dermatologically tested
          • Natural materials

        • What is included

          Disposable breast pad
          24  pcs

        • Design

          Discreet contoured shape
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0–6 months

        • Functions

          Ultra dry
          • Multi layers
          • One-way top

        • Maximum comfort

          Anti-slip
          Adhesive tape

        • Silky-soft feel

          Silky soft top-sheet
          • Breathable natural material
          • Dermatologically tested

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount