        Ultra-sensitive cleaning. Ultra-soft comfort.

        Superior cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

        • 3-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • For sensitive teeth and gums
        Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

        Innovative bristle design softly sweeps plaque away

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features ultra-soft bristles for gentle, effective cleaning. Also features special trim profile to cushion teeth for a gentler brushing experience. Also available in a smaller, compact size for precision cleaning.

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Our Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal compared with a manual toothbrush.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          3 Sensitive standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Ultra soft
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Helps remove plaque

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

