Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    TV
    Philips Ambilight TV

    Philips Ambilight TV

    Let the magic unfold

    Explore all models

      Our favourite Ambilight TVs

      Ambilight makes the difference

      Ambilight video

      Ambilight changes everything

      Feel it. Play it. Live it.

      Click ⓘ for more
      Philips Ambilight TV | Best Gaming TV

      Gaming
      Ambilight leaps off the screen ⓘ                     

      Ambilight leaps off the screen

       

      Gaming on your TV? Just when you thought the action couldn't get more intense, Ambilight will bring the thrill of the game right into the room.

      Philips Ambilight TV | Best TV for Music

      Music
      Ambilight brings sound to life ⓘ                     

      Ambilight brings sound to life

       

      In Music Mode, Ambilight brings your playlists to life with dynamic, colourful lightshows—for on-screen and beyond.

      Philips Ambilight TV | Best TV for Movies, Cinema night

      Movies
      Ambilight brings cinema home ⓘ                     

      Ambilight brings cinema home

       

      Extend the experience. Magnify the excitement. Drama feels deeper and action feels bigger with Ambilight. 

      Philips Ambilight TV | Best TV for Football, Sports

      Sports
      Ambilight puts you on the pitch ⓘ                     

      Ambilight puts you on the pitch

       

      Ambilight brings you closer to all the action. Choose the best TV for watching football and kick it up a notch.

      Philips Ambilight TV | Lounge mode

      Home
      Ambilight sets the mood ⓘ                     

      Ambilight sets the mood

       

      Had enough screen time? Turn the TV off and let Ambilight’s warm glow create the perfect atmosphere to chill out.

      with Ambilight without Ambilight

      Experience the magic of Ambilight


      Ambilight’s dynamic lightshow bathes your room in warm, immersive light. Intelligent LEDs behind the edges of the screen cast on-screen colours onto the wall, in real time. Try it once and you’ll wonder how you ever enjoyed TV without it.
      Philips Ambilight
      Discover Ambilight TVs

      Your home. Your #Ambilight.

      Ambilight fans love to share

      • Toggle view

      Discover Philips Ambilight TV Ranges

      See all Ambilight TVs

      More from Philips TV & Sound    

      Philips OLED 4K UHD Smart TVs

      OLED TV
      Lifelike feels like this

      See why
      Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android Smart TVs

      OLED+

      The difference is real

      See why
      Philips Performance Series 4K UHD Android Smart TVs

      Performance Series
      The one to take home

      Learn more
      *Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
      Philips TV
      TV homepage
      OLED+ TVs
      OLED TVs
      Performance Series
      Ambilight TVs
      4K Ultra HD TVs
      Smart TVs/ Android TVs
      See all TVs
      TV Awards
      Philips Audio
      Headphones
      Soundbars
      Wireless Speakers
      Home audio
      Fidelio
      Support
      TV Support
      Audio Support
      Register your products
      Software and driver updates
      Contact us
      Let’s connect
      Facebook
      Instagram
      YouTube
      Sitemap