    Epilators

    Gear box foot file

    CP2010/01
      Epilators Gear box foot file

      CP2010/01

      Replacement gear box for foot file

      This gear box drives your pedicure routine and keeps exfoliation effective in combination with the foot file disc. See all benefits

      Epilators

      Epilators

      Gear box foot file

      Compatible Products

        Check for compatibility below

        • SatinShave
        • Satinella Advanced
        • Satinella Premium
        • Epilators Series 8000
        • White

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable parts

          Fit product types
          • BRL126/00 BRL136/00 BRL146/00 BRL166/91 BRL176/00
          • BRL130/00 BRL140/00 BRL160/00 BRL170/00 BRL171/00
          • BRL175/00 BRL180/00 BRL181/00
          • BRE605/00 BRE610/00 BRE611/00 BRE620/00 BRE621/11
          • BRE630/00 BRE631/00 BRE632/00 BRE634/10 BRE635/00
          • BRE640/00 BRE640/10 BRE642/00 BRE644/00 BRE644/10
          • BRE644/11 BRE650/00 BRE650/10 BRE651/00 BRE652/00
          • BRE652/10 BRE700/00 BRE700/01 BRE710/00 BRE710/01
          • BRE715/00 BRE715/01 BRE720/00 BRE720/01 BRE720/05
          • BRE721/00 BRE730/00 BRE730/05 BRE730/10 BRE732/00
          • BRE735/00 BRE735/01 BRE740/10 BRE740/11 BRE740/90
          • BRE760/90 BRE770/92

