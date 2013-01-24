Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
A brace for fastening your shaving heads
The shaving head holder keeps the heads of your shaving device in place. Is your current shaving head lost or broken, but the rest of your shaving device still works perfectly? Order a new holder here! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A brace for fastening your shaving heads
The shaving head holder keeps the heads of your shaving device in place. Is your current shaving head lost or broken, but the rest of your shaving device still works perfectly? Order a new holder here! See all benefits
A brace for fastening your shaving heads
The shaving head holder keeps the heads of your shaving device in place. Is your current shaving head lost or broken, but the rest of your shaving device still works perfectly? Order a new holder here! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
A brace for fastening your shaving heads
The shaving head holder keeps the heads of your shaving device in place. Is your current shaving head lost or broken, but the rest of your shaving device still works perfectly? Order a new holder here! See all benefits
Shaving head retaining frame
Philips shop price
Total:
From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part