Perfect milk foam for your coffee
Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime.
Espresso machine descaler
The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.
Tested and approved by Saeco, the inventor of the fully automatic espresso machine.
The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.
Extend the life of your Espresso Machine so you can enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance.
Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale, which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification, descale when the machine requires it or after 250 cups, depending on water hardness.
Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.
The special Saeco decalcifier for espresso machines comes with clear instructions for use, enabling quick, easy and safe decalcification.
