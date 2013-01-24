Home
    Saeco Espresso machine descaler

    CA6700/00
    Saeco
    Perfect milk foam for your coffee
      Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      CA6700/00
      Perfect milk foam for your coffee

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime.

      Saeco Espresso machine descaler

      Perfect milk foam for your coffee

      Decalcifying your espresso machine regularly is essential to make sure it keeps performing at its best. This special espresso machine descaler removes scale and prevents corrosion, protecting your appliance and extending its lifetime.

      Perfect milk foam for your coffee

      Special Saeco espresso machine descaler

      • for Saeco Espresso machines
      • 250 ml
      • reduces limescale

      For thorough yet safe and gentle decalcification

      The exclusive formula of the Philips Saeco espresso machine decalcifier ensures thorough decalcification without harming the delicate parts inside your appliance.

      Refined over 25 years

      Tested and approved by Saeco, the inventor of the fully automatic espresso machine.

      Perfect decalcification of water circuits

      The Philips Saeco decalcifier perfectly cleans all the water circuits in your espresso machine.

      Regular decalcification prolongs lifetime and enhances taste

      Extend the life of your Espresso Machine so you can enjoy the maximum potential of your appliance.

      Protects your system against limescale build-up

      Limescale is a natural part of water used for the machine's operation. This special decalcifier protects your appliance from the build-up of limescale, which affects performance and taste. It is highly effective, safe and easy to use. For effective decalcification, descale when the machine requires it or after 250 cups, depending on water hardness.

      Maintains the coffee taste over time

      Regular maintenance ensures the best taste and aroma from your Saeco espresso machine.

      The best formula for easy decalcification

      The special Saeco decalcifier for espresso machines comes with clear instructions for use, enabling quick, easy and safe decalcification.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        1 bottle of 250 ml

