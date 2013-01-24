Home
      The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque build-up between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to target plaque build-up between teeth, relieve bleeding and inflamed gums and reveal a healthy, beautiful smile.

        Superior cleaning.* Deeper reach between.

        Cleaning between teeth and in hard-to-clean areas

        • 4-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Cleaning in between teeth
        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks

        The Philips Sonicare InterCare toothbrush head is clinically proven to reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation in just 2 weeks.

        Designed to reach deeper and go further

        Designed to reach deeper and go further

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        The Philips Sonicare InterCare brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.

        Engineered to maximise sonic motion

        Engineered to maximise sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare-branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          4 InterCare standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Regular
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Improves gum health in 2 weeks
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

