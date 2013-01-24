Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Soother clip

    SCF185/00
    • Keeps the soother to hand Keeps the soother to hand Keeps the soother to hand
      Soother clip

      SCF185/00
      Keeps the soother to hand

      With the Philips AVENT Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colours. See all benefits

        Keeps the soother to hand

        Soother with fashionable, colourful designs

        • 0m+

        Easy to attach

        The extra-wide opening of the clip makes it easy to attach the soother clip to baby's clothes with 1 hand

        Gentle for clothes

        The clip doesn't leave marks on your baby’s clothes

        Smart design

        Fits all soothers with ring handles

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Germany
          Yes

        • What is included

          Soother Clip
          1

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0–6 months
          • 6-18 months

