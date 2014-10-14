2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF185/00
0m+
The extra-wide opening of the clip makes it easy to attach the soother clip to baby's clothes with 1 hand
The clip doesn't leave marks on your baby’s clothes
Fits all soothers with ring handles
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
Babypop
14/10/2014
United Kingdom
Fabulous
This clip is the best on the market. It's neat, small,sturdy strong, fabulous, and adult friendly! I love these, just hard to get hold of , in shops.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF185/00 Soother clip
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF185/00 Soother clip
Filie
16/01/2014
Deutschland
Geanu richtig
Unsere Kleine hat immer die Metallclips/Krokodilklemmen von anderen Ketten angeknabbert, was mir sehr miessfiel. Dann kam noch zusätzlich hinzu, dass sie in der lage war, sie zu öffnen. Mit den Aventclips bin ich sehr zufrieden. Das darauf Rumknabbern ist nicht ganz so schlimm wie auf den Metallclips, und auch die Klemme ist für so ne kleine Maus nicht zu öffnen. Sie ist super leicht in der Benutzung. Sowohl die Klemme ist überall wirklich fest zu machen, als auch die Schnalle sollte über jeden handelsüblichen Schnullerring zu schieben sein. In diesem Sinne, ein tolles Produkt, an dem es nichts zu mäkeln gibt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF185/00 Schnuller-Clip
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF185/00 Schnuller-Clip
Zagor Te-nej
08/09/2020
Sverige
Verified buyer
Bra produkt användarvänligt
Bra produkt som uppfyller funktion. Enkel och lätt använd.
Pros
enkel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF185/00 Nappklämma
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF185/00 Nappklämma
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.