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All series

  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand
  • Keeps the soother to hand

Discontinued

Soother clip

SCF185/00

3.8
| (4) Reviews
Keeps the soother to hand
With the Philips Avent Soother Clip the soother is always close to your baby and stays clean. The soother clip is designed for easy attachment and will not leave marks on your baby's clothes. Available in three fashionable colours.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
ultra soft soother

ultra soft soother

SCF212/20

ultra soft soother

ultra soft soother

SCF212/21

Bear Soothers

Bear Soothers

SCF129/11

Soother with fashionable, colourful designs

Keeps the soother to hand

  • 0m+

Easy to attach

The extra-wide opening of the clip makes it easy to attach the soother clip to baby's clothes with 1 hand

Gentle for clothes

The clip doesn't leave marks on your baby’s clothes

Smart design

Fits all soothers with ring handles

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

3
2

14/10/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous

This clip is the best on the market. It's neat, small,sturdy strong, fabulous, and adult friendly! I love these, just hard to get hold of , in shops.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF185/00 Soother clip

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF185/00 Soother clip

16/01/2014

Deutschland

Deutschland

Geanu richtig

Unsere Kleine hat immer die Metallclips/Krokodilklemmen von anderen Ketten angeknabbert, was mir sehr miessfiel. Dann kam noch zusätzlich hinzu, dass sie in der lage war, sie zu öffnen. Mit den Aventclips bin ich sehr zufrieden. Das darauf Rumknabbern ist nicht ganz so schlimm wie auf den Metallclips, und auch die Klemme ist für so ne kleine Maus nicht zu öffnen. Sie ist super leicht in der Benutzung. Sowohl die Klemme ist überall wirklich fest zu machen, als auch die Schnalle sollte über jeden handelsüblichen Schnullerring zu schieben sein. In diesem Sinne, ein tolles Produkt, an dem es nichts zu mäkeln gibt.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF185/00 Schnuller-Clip

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF185/00 Schnuller-Clip

08/09/2020

Sverige

Sverige

Verified buyer

Bra produkt användarvänligt

Bra produkt som uppfyller funktion. Enkel och lätt använd.

Pros

enkel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF185/00 Nappklämma

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF185/00 Nappklämma

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 