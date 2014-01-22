2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF612/10
Storage
Easy-to-label cups help you track dates and contents
The breast milk storage containers are compatible with all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.
The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher-safe
3.7
of 5
48
Reviews
Angelcakes25
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
excellent
Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
lindylumps
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
BADDESIGNERSSUCK
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.