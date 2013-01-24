Home
    Philips Avent

    Avent Breast Milk Containers

    SCF612/10
    Avent
    Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage
      Philips Avent Avent Breast Milk Containers

      SCF612/10
      Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

      The Philips AVENT storage system is a versatile, space-saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips AVENT breast pumps and teats. See all benefits

        Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

        Cup for milk storage

        • Storage
        Easy to organise

        Easy to organise

        Easy-to-label cups help you track dates and contents

        Leak-proof twist-on system

        Leak-proof twist-on system

        For safe storage and transport

        Perfect for 'on-the-go'

        Perfect for 'on-the-go'

        Ideal for storing and transporting

        Fit all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats

        The breast milk storage containers are compatible with all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.

        For use in fridge/freezer

        The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher-safe

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Milk storage cup lid
          10  pcs
          Milk storage cup adapter
          2  pcs
          Pre-sterilised VIA Cup (180 ml/6 oz)
          10  pcs

        • Material

          BPA-free*
          Yes

        • Compact design

          Ideal for going out
          Yes
          Ideal for travel
          Yes
          Stackable
          Yes

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 0–6 months
          • 6–12 months

        • Functions

          No leakage
          Yes
          Twist-on lid
          Yes

