ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
  • Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

Discontinued

Philips Avent VIAAvent Breast Milk Containers

SCF612/10

3.7
| (48) Reviews
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space-saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF293/01

Baby bottle steriliser

Baby bottle steriliser

SCF291/01

Baby Bottle Steriliser

Baby Bottle Steriliser

SCF291/00

Steriliser

Steriliser

SCF293/02

Cup for milk storage

Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

  • Storage

Easy to organise

Easy to organise

Easy-to-label cups help you track dates and contents

Fit all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats

The breast milk storage containers are compatible with all Philips Avent breast pumps and teats.

For use in fridge/freezer

The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher-safe

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

48

Reviews

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent

Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 