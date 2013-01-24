Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads (Now Optimal White)

    HX6062/26
    Sonicare
      DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. PRODUCT REPLACED BY HX6062/12. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: £16.00

      DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments. PRODUCT REPLACED BY HX6062/12. See all benefits

        Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

        Advanced cleaning for stain removal and whiter teeth

        • 2 pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • Superior cleaning, whiter teeth
        Whiter teeth in just one week

        Whiter teeth in just one week

        Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.

        Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

        Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

        The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drink. You'll notice a smile that's whiter by up to 100%* in just 7 days.

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Philips Sonicare DiamondClean brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.

        Engineered to maximise sonic motion

        Engineered to maximise sonic motion

        Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

        This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 DiamondClean standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite+
          • 2 Series plaque defence
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • EasyClean
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Colour
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle colour fades away
          Size
          Standard

        • Health benefits

          Gum health
          Helps improve gum health
          Plaque removal
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Whitening
          Whiter teeth in just one week

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

