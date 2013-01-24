Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6064/07
    Sonicare
    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
      Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/07
      Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

      Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening

      Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

      Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening

      DiamondClean

      DiamondClean

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

        Toothbrush head for whiter teeth

        • 4-pack

        44% more bristles for a more thorough clean

        44% more bristles for a more thorough clean.

        Diamond-Shaped bristles sweep away plaque

        Diamond-Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep away plaque.

        Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.

        Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.

        Removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush*

        *Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

        Snap-on brush head

        Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

        Eco passport - Our environmental product specifications overview

        Philips cares about the environment and society at large, and strongly supports eco-design of products.

        View the complete Eco passport

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Suitable for these models
          • HealthyWhite
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare+
          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

