    Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6064/07
    Sonicare
    Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
      Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6064/07
      Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

      Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening

      Sonicare DiamondClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

      Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening

      DiamondClean

      DiamondClean

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.

      Toothbrush head for whiter teeth

      • 4-pack

      44% more bristles for a more thorough clean

      44% more bristles for a more thorough clean.

      Diamond-Shaped bristles sweep away plaque

      Diamond-Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep away plaque.

      Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.

      Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.

      Removes up to 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush*

      *Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush

      Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

      Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

      Snap-on brush head

      Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare+
        Brush head system
        Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

          Reviews

