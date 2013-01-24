Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Superior cleaning. Whiter teeth.
Replacement brush head for the Sonicare electric toothbrush. Best performance for cleaning and whitening
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips shop price
Total:
44% more bristles for a more thorough clean.
Diamond-Shaped bristles create more scraping surfaces to sweep away plaque.
Medium stiff bristles provide a firm, but gentle experience.
*Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush
Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
Ease of use
Technical specifications