Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Stand for charging your shaving device
A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stand for charging your shaving device
A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.
Stand for charging your shaving device
A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Stand for charging your shaving device
A stand created for both conveniently charging your device and neatly storing it away.