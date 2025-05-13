2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
HX6806/04
HX684A
HX6851/34
HX6481/60
HX680B
HX6800/87
HX962G
HX9636/19
HX684B
HX6850/57
HX962K
HX9631/16
HX684A
HX6887/64
HX960G
HX9601/02
HX683J
HX6836/24
1-pack
Standard size
Click-on
All-round cleaning
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.
This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
4.5
of 5
372
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
Patel93
13/05/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Brilliant
Nice sleek packaging with is easy to store. The tooth brush heads are strong , durable and easy to attach. Leaves my teeth feeling clean without too much force.
Pros
Packaging and storage
Cons
Only 2 in a pack
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads
Bixybee
21/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Perfect blend of gentle & clean
Great bristles on the brush heads. They are 'medium soft' which means they are soft enough to not cause any damage if you accidentally press too hard when brushing yet firm enough to actually clean your teeth properly of debris including stubborn sticky plaque that you can get if you're a smoker. Excellent job, will purchase more.
Pros
thorough clean, gentle on gums, firm on debris
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads
Alfdog05
15/04/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Exceptional teeth cleaning
I found this much better than the previous toothbrush head I was using i much prefer the softer bristles and I found it to be a much superior clean to the one i was using previously. The shape of the head helps to get those hard to reach places and gets between the teeth with ease. Would definitely recommend
Pros
Quality of the head, ease of use
Cons
N/A
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush