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  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
  • Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare ProResultsStandard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6011/02

4.5
| (372) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.
As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at unbelievable value.
See all benefits
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Superior performance at superior value

Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

  • 1-pack

  • Standard size

  • Click-on

  • All-round cleaning

Optimised Philips Sonicare performance

Optimised Philips Sonicare performance

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

372

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

13/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

Nice sleek packaging with is easy to store. The tooth brush heads are strong , durable and easy to attach. Leaves my teeth feeling clean without too much force.

Pros

Packaging and storage

Cons

Only 2 in a pack

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads

21/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect blend of gentle & clean

Great bristles on the brush heads. They are 'medium soft' which means they are soft enough to not cause any damage if you accidentally press too hard when brushing yet firm enough to actually clean your teeth properly of debris including stubborn sticky plaque that you can get if you're a smoker. Excellent job, will purchase more.

Pros

thorough clean, gentle on gums, firm on debris

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads

15/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Exceptional teeth cleaning

I found this much better than the previous toothbrush head I was using i much prefer the softer bristles and I found it to be a much superior clean to the one i was using previously. The shape of the head helps to get those hard to reach places and gets between the teeth with ease. Would definitely recommend

Pros

Quality of the head, ease of use

Cons

N/A

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ProResults HX6012/87 2-pack brush heads

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush