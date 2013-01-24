Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
All-around Clean
Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush, with larger surface area and contoured bristles that thoroughly cleans and massages teeth and gums.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-around Clean
Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush, with larger surface area and contoured bristles that thoroughly cleans and massages teeth and gums.
Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Philips shop price
Total:
Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning
The curved surface area created by angled, radial-trimmed bristles helps maintain contact with the surfaces of the teeth and gums as the brush head pivots, covering a larger surface area without increasing the size of the brush head.
These Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bristles are trimmed in a contoured pattern to fit the natural shape of teeth. The peaks and valleys along the length of the brush head are ergonomically designed to follow teeth topography and fit between teeth so you're less likely to miss places when you brush.
Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when these Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.
Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Items Included
Ease of use