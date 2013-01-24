Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6012/07
    All-around Clean
      All-around Clean

      Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush, with larger surface area and contoured bristles that thoroughly cleans and massages teeth and gums.

      All-around Clean

      Replacement brush head for Sonicare electric toothbrush, with larger surface area and contoured bristles that thoroughly cleans and massages teeth and gums.

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Compatible Products

      Where can I find the model number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:

      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual

        All-around Clean

        Sonicare electric toothbrush head

        • 2-pack

        Snap-on brush head

        Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

        Angled, radial-trimmed bristles expand the area covered

        The curved surface area created by angled, radial-trimmed bristles helps maintain contact with the surfaces of the teeth and gums as the brush head pivots, covering a larger surface area without increasing the size of the brush head.

        Contoured bristles fit the natural shape of your teeth

        These Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bristles are trimmed in a contoured pattern to fit the natural shape of teeth. The peaks and valleys along the length of the brush head are ergonomically designed to follow teeth topography and fit between teeth so you're less likely to miss places when you brush.

        Brush head design maximises sonic motion

        Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when these Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

        Eco passport - Our environmental product specifications overview

        Philips cares about the environment and society at large, and strongly supports eco-design of products.

        View the complete Eco passport

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions brush head packaging
          21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d  cm
          Weight brush head packaging
          0.034  kg

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
          Replacement
          Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

        • Items Included

          Hygienic travel cap
          2  pcs

        • Ease of use

          Suitable for these models
          • FlexCare+
          • FlexCare
          • HealthyWhite
          • HydroClean
          • EasyClean
          • DiamondClean

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

